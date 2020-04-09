Hard Rock Stadium, Inter Miami scoreboard lit blue in support of front line workers

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hard Rock Stadium joined more than 150 venues across the country in paying tribute to the first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

7News cameras captured the Miami Gardens stadium lit in blue lights, Thursday night.

In Fort Lauderdale, the Inter Miami CF scoreboard was also lit in blue.

The venues are taking part in a nationwide campaign called Light It Blue that honors and thanks essential workers.

Sporting and entertainment venues and landmarks across the country are showing off the blue hue every Thursday night.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in the tribute by wearing blue.

