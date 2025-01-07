MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hard Rock Stadium will host the 2025 Capital One Orange Bowl, where Penn State and Notre Dame will go head-to-head on Thursday night.

The field was freshly painted for the event with the names of both competing teams.

The winner will advance to the National Championship.

To ensure the best fan experience, the Hard Rock promises security will be tight this year and is advises fans to plan ahead.

