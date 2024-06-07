HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will light up in solidarity with the Florida Panthers as they gear up for the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year.

The opening puck drop for Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final will take place at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Fans can gather at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood to watch the game at various locations, including the Hard Rock Sports Bar, Center Bar, L Bar, and Oculus Bar.

The Guitar Hotel will light up in support of the Panthers from 8 p.m. until midnight.

The Guitar Hotel Light Show will still take place during its regular scheduled times at 9 and 9:30 p.m.

