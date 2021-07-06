CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong has decided to return next season rather than pursue a pro career.

Wong had entered his name into consideration for the NBA draft, which is set for July 29.

He averaged 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Hurricanes last season and finished fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring. He has averaged 12.1 points in two years with Miami.

“Being in the NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine,” Wong said in a statement Tuesday. “With that said, after taking it all in, now armed with the knowledge of what it’s going to take to be the type of candidate I desire, my family and I have decided that I will be returning to Miami. … I’m 100% committed to doing what it takes to return this program where it belongs.”

Riddled by health issues, the Hurricanes went 10-17 overall and 4-15 in the ACC last season.

“We are thrilled Isaiah, who is a model Hurricane, has decided to come back to Miami next year to build upon the tremendous season he had as a sophomore,” coach Jim Larranaga said.

