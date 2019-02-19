Granderson: ‘Jeter had in his mind that he wanted to call the shots’

JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) – Marlins Outfielder Curtis Granderson said that Marlins CEO Derek Jeter had aspirations of running a team since they were teammates.

Granderson, 37, was with the New York Yankees from 2010 to 2013. Jeter played for the team from 1995 until his retirement in 2014.

Granderson was signed to a minor-league contract with an invitation to Spring Training during the 2018-2019 offseason. He was signed to a one-year, $1.75 million contract on Feb. 5, and can earn an extra $250,000 in incentives.

He will compete for the starting left-field job and could even bat leadoff, according to Marlins Manager Don Mattingly.

The outfielder said Jeter used to talk about running a team, but didn’t mention playing for him one day.

“We didn’t actually talk about coming here [to Miami], but we have talked about other things,” Granderson said. “I know he said one of the things he said he had in his mind was to get into a position where he can call the shots and help build a great organization with a team, and he got a great opportunity to do that here with the Marlins. We obviously joked about these things in the past, obviously, and then the seriousness of the future.”

