Granderson, Blue Jays finalize $5 million, 1-year deal

TORONTO (AP) — Outfielder Curtis Granderson and the Toronto Blue Jays have finalized a $5 million, one-year contract.

The three-time All-Star wore a Blue Jays T-shirt in a video posted to his Twitter timeline Tuesday and wrote he was “thrilled” to announce he’ll be playing north of the border this season.

He can earn an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $125,000 for 450, $250,000 apiece for 500 and 550, $375,000 for 600 and $500,000 for 650.

Granderson agreed to the deal about a week ago, subject to a successful physical.

The 36-year-old is Toronto’s second outfield acquisition in five days. Randal Grichuk was acquired in a trade from St. Louis on Friday.

Toronto also has outfielders Ezequiel Carrera, Steve Pearce and Kevin Pillar.

Grandson split last season between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting .212 with 26 home runs in 527 plate appearances.

A 14-year veteran who has also played for Detroit and the New York Yankees, Granderson is a career .252 hitter with 319 home runs and 865 RBIs.

