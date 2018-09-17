Governments boycotting Nike or considering it are mounting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island town is considering asking its departments to refrain from purchasing Nike products, one of a number of governments that have called for boycotts in recent weeks.

The North Smithfield Town Council plans to discuss a resolution Monday evening. Council President John Beauregard is a former state trooper who is upset with Nike’s decision to use former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in an ad campaign.

North Smithfield hasn’t said what it buys from Nike, if anything.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island said the town could be held legally and financially liable for violating the First Amendment and told members of the council: “Just don’t do it.”

The mayor of a New Orleans suburb recently rescinded a similar directive based on an attorney’s advice.

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn, a Republican, had issued a memo saying that Nike products could not be purchased for use at city recreation facilities. It also required the parks and recreation director to approve all athletic purchases by booster clubs using the facilities. The order prompted a protest that included three members of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and hundreds of others.

And Mississippi’s public safety chief said over the weekend that state police would no longer buy Nike products, saying that Nike doesn’t support law enforcement and the military. It wasn’t immediately clear how much gear the state police agency buys from Nike, though the department has bought shoes, shirts and tactical training uniforms from the company. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant lauded the decision.

A Nike spokesman said Monday he couldn’t comment on the various governmental actions.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.

Beauregard said he proposed taking a stance in North Smithfield because he feels Kaepernick has been disrespectful toward police. He said it’s not about kneeling during the anthem. The resolution would be nonbinding.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.