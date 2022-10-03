FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín says he will retire from soccer after Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer season ends.

The 34-year-old striker joined Miami in September 2020. He has 14 league goals this season, including 12 in his last 15 matches, and 27 goals in 65 games with Miami, which is in contention for a playoff spot with one game left in the regular season.

He made the announcement at a news conference on Monday.

Gracias Totales 🖤💗



The Argentine striker, Gonzalo Higuaín has announced today that he will retire and conclude his stellar career at the end of the 2022 MLS season.



Don’t miss Higuaín’s final two regular season matches at #DRVPNKStadium this week! https://t.co/KlMGxvqX5c pic.twitter.com/mg9xY7Mbp2 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 3, 2022

Higuaín also played for River Plate (2005-07), Real Madrid (2007-13), Napoli (2013-16), Juventus (2016-20), AC Milan (2018-19) and Chelsea (2019). He won three Spanish league titles and three Italian league titles, plus one Europa League.

Higuaín scored 31 goals in 75 international appearances for Argentina from 2009-18, playing in the 2014 World Cup final loss to Germany.

