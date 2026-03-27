JUPITER ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Golf star Tiger Woods has been involved in a rollover car crash in Jupiter Island.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the crash occurred near 281 Beach Road, Friday afternoon.

Photos shared with 7News shows a vehicle on its side.

Woods’ injuries remain unclear as of 3:30 p.m.

Officials said they would hold a briefing at 5 p.m.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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