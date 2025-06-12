MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida sports legend is paying it forward and helping next generation of basketball stars.

Former Miami Heat All-Star Glen Rice and AT&T, joining forces with the Miramar Youth Enrichment Center to open a special basketball clinic.

Students will enjoy the fun summer clinic by working on their hoop skills.

Rice said sports and community are the special ingredients for a bright future

“Their exposure to basketball can help in so many ways, when you talk about life, things you’re going to experience throughout your life, whether its working together as a team, showing leadership, being positive and like I said when you fall down in basketball, you have to learn that its ok,” said Rice.

Last year volunteers brought new life to the center’s court by painting a mural, creating a vibrant space for children to be part of a bigger community of pride and engagement.

