Giants CEO Baer takes leave after altercation with wife

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence from the team following the release of a video showing him in a physical altercation with his wife.

The Giants board of directors released a statement Monday saying that Baer has been granted a request to take personal time away from the team. The Giants executive team, including president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, will manage the day-to-day operations of the team.

The board says the organization holds itself to the highest standards and that will “guide how we consider this matter moving forward.” The statement also said Major League Baseball is taking the lead in gathering the facts.

A video posted by TMZ on Friday showed Baer’s wife, Pam, was seated in a chair when he reached over her to grab for a cellphone in her right hand and she toppled sideways to the ground in the chair screaming “Oh my God!”

Witnesses saw the ordeal in the public plaza. Baer, holding the phone, says “Stop, Pam, stop,” then walks away alone.

Baer apologized for causing pain to his family and the Giants.

Baer was part of the ownership group that bought the Giants in 1992 to keep them in San Francisco, where the club won the World Series in 2010, ’12 and ’14. He took over as CEO on Jan. 1, 2012.

