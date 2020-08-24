Funeral service held for Aubrey Hill in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Funeral services were held for the South Florida coach known as “The Boss Man.”

Aubrey Hill, 48, passed away a week ago after losing his battle with cancer.

Family members and friends of Hill gathered at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens on Sunday to say their final goodbyes.

Hill was entering his fourth season as Florida International University’s receiver coach.

The former Gators player also coached at the University of Florida and the University of Miami.

He was also the head coach at Carol City High School when the chiefs won the 2016 state championship.

