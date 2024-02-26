MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida International University (FIU) won two out of three games this weekend against the University of Notre Dame. A standout player in FIU’s lineup, Jaydon Bishop, has a remarkable story of redemption, transitioning from setbacks to becoming a Division 1 pitcher.

Bishop’s journey reflects the power of second chances and the determination to overcome obstacles.

“Definitely really fun to see him face adversity, but overcome it and get on to the better side of things,” said Rich Witten, FIU baseball head coach. “It’s made him a better person. I think it’s made him mature. He’s grown up at an earlier age to go through the journey that he’s had so far.”

A few years ago, Bishop faced academic struggles that led to his departure from the baseball scene.

“I was doing everything I needed to do on the field, but I wasn’t excelling like I should’ve been in the classroom,” said Bishop. “I wasn’t taking responsibility for the classroom and I ended up failing out.”

However, Bishop’s passion for baseball never really went away.

“I was at the job site one day and I started picking up some rocks and throwing them,” Bishop recalled. “I was like, ‘Man, I’m not done with baseball.'”

Through hard work, perseverance and a little help along the way, Bishop proved that no dream is out of reach for those who are willing to continue chasing it.

Getting an opportunity to get back on the bump at Polk state College in Winter Haven, Florida, Bishop’s grit, along with his talent, caught the eye of the FIU Panthers.

“No question, he is the definition of a blue collar guy,” said Witten. “He’s bringing us a lunch pail to the field every single day. He’s ready to get after it and he’s got a chip on his shoulder. I think he’s got something to prove. Not only to baseball fans out there, but to himself.”

Bishop, now back on the mound at FIU, carries a sense of purpose and has a message for anyone who has to overcome obstacles in their way: “Just don’t take anything for granted. Cherish everything because it can be taken from you in a second.”

