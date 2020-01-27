Fox’s NFL compound on Ocean Drive opens ahead of Super Bowl

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Florida prepares for the Super Bowl this weekend, football fans have a picture perfect location in the heart of South Beach to celebrate the big game before and after kickoff.

7SkyForce HD hovered above Fox’s NFL compound at Lummus Park, east of Ocean Drive, on an overcast Monday afternoon.

Supporters of NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers and the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, the teams that will square off at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, have started coming to the venue.

“Go, KC!” said a woman who interrupted her phone call long enough to speak with 7News.

“It was my dad. Dad, you absolutely will be getting a call back,” she said as she blew a kiss to the camera.

Meanwhile, a man visiting from El Paso, Texas wore his “Miami Bound” 49ers T-shirt.

“This is my team since the ’80s, Joe Montana,” he said.

7SportsXtra’s Drew Rosenhaus also weighed in on the compound after a little convincing.

“I thought you were going to ask me the wrong question,” he said. “You know what? This is awesome to see in Miami. I’m probably the only guy in Miami that doesn’t like the Super Bowl coming here ’cause it’s a lot of work for me. All my clients come to town.”

When asked to predict the Super Bowl winner, a boy wearing a New England Patriots T-shirt replied, “I have no idea.”

However, the young attendee did not hesitate when asked to name his favorite Patriots player.

“Tom Brady,” he said.

The turnout has been light at the venue, but that is expected to change as the week progresses.

“It’s awesome,” one woman visiting the venue said. “There’s so much to do and so many different things to see, and it’s a lot of fun.”

A Ferris wheel at the venue is now operational.

7News is providing extensive ongoing coverage of events leading up to the big game. Coverage of Super Bowl Sunday will begin at 8 a.m. on Today in Florida.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.