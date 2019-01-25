Fourth grader’s science project concludes that Tom Brady is a cheater

(WSVN) - Tom Brady is a subject bound to bring up discussion among football fans. However, 10-year-old Ace Davis went a step further and used Brady as the subject of his science project, asking, “Is Tom Brady a cheater?”

The answer: Yes. At least, that’s the conclusion Ace came to.

According to the Washington Post, Ace conducted an experiment in which he, his mother and his sister threw footballs with varying levels of inflation and made note of the average distance they traveled.

Ace discovered that those with less air flew farther, bringing him to the conclusion that under-inflated footballs gave him an advantage in the 2015 AFC championship game.

Photos of Ace’s project went viral after his father, Christopher Davis, posted them on Facebook, with the caption “Hater Level: 100.”

Davis said his son won the science far, but according to the Washington Post, the website for the boy’s school said he earned honorable mention honors, which was enough for him to move on to the district competition.

