Fourth grader wins school science fair with project asking ‘Is Tom Brady a cheater?’

(WSVN) - Tom Brady is a subject bound to bring up discussion among football fans. However, 10-year-old Ace Davis went a step further and used Brady as the subject of his science project, asking, “Is Tom Brady a cheater?”

The answer: Yes. At least, that’s the conclusion Ace came to.

According to the Fox News, Ace conducted an experiment in which he threw footballs with varying levels of inflation and made note of the average distance they traveled.

Ace discovered that those with less air flew farther, bringing him to the conclusion that under-inflated footballs gave him an advantage in the 2015 AFC championship game.

“The Patriots were found guilty of doctoring footballs, thus losing $1,000,000.00 and future draft picks. Tom Brady is indeed a cheater.” he wrote for his conclusion.

Ace’s school reportedly agreed, Fox News reports.

Photos of Ace’s project went viral after his father, Christopher Davis, posted them on Facebook, with the caption “Hater Level: 100.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.