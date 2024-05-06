FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - At the University of Fort Lauderdale, Billy Glessner isn’t just coaching; he’s mastering the art of multitasking by leading both the baseball and softball teams. This unique dual role has earned him a rare distinction in collegiate sports, managing two different teams with two distinct dynamics.

Glessner’s day starts early and ends late, as described by team member Kate Adkins: “He will be at doubleheaders until like [midnight] and then up at 6:30 a.m., ready for softball practice the next day.”

Despite the grueling schedule, Glessner finds joy in the juggle.

“For one, I enjoy both of them, so that part’s easy,” he said.

His daily routine involves softball practice at 9 a.m. followed by baseball at 11:30 a.m., facilitated this year by having two adjacent fields.

When asked about which team is easier to handle, Glessner noted the different challenges posed by each.

“That’s easy. On the field, the boys are harder. Off the field, the girls are harder,” he explained, a opinion Adkins agreed with.

“He nailed it. I think that is very true. I’ve even observed that our girls are super easy at practice. Being all girls are, they’re just emotional creatures,” she said.

The effectiveness of Glessner’s coaching is evident in the teams’ success, with the baseball team ranked 1st in the NCCAA and the softball team 8th. Alyssa Dragovich, another team member, praised his efforts.

“The fact that he’s able to keep up and put the same effort into both the softball and baseball team winning tons of games with both teams is super impressive,” she said.

As both teams prepare for the playoffs starting Monday, there is a collective aspiration to transform Coach Glessner’s historic feat into a legendary one. Jacob LaRoque, a player on one of Glessner’s teams, shared his hopes.

“If we were both in the World Series at the end of the year, like, that’d be a dream come true,” he said.

The University community and fans eagerly anticipate potentially celebrating national titles in both sports, led by a coach who is redefining dedication and success in collegiate athletics.

