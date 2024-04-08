DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lionel Messi is making Miami and South Florida the center of the soccer universe. Now, we’re seeing that impact.

Soccer is no doubt the number one sport globally, and now, the ladies will be joining the men on the pro-soccer scene in South Florida.

In August, it’ll be a hot girl summer on the pitch as the inaugural season for the Fort Lauderdale United FC women’s soccer team kicks off to compete in a United Soccer Super League.

“The highest level of soccer in America, right?,” said Deon Graham, CEO and co-founder. “We are building one of the biggest franchises in the world, and we’re expecting a high level of talent. But in addition to that, a spine that’s connected to the community, I think, is very important. So there’s a lot of talent in South Florida that hasn’t had the opportunity to play, and this is going to be their resource. And through our synergies and connective tissue to the youth community, to the university, and the areas around us, we’re going to have one of the biggest teams in the world.”

Led by Graham, the women’s soccer team is set to make a splash in the USL Super League. Their goal is not to only unite the South Florida soccer community, but also provide female players with the opportunity to compete at the highest level.

“This league is based on making sure we’re providing more opportunities for women to play professional sports,” he said. “It starts there. It ends there. It’s why we’re doing it. And it’s something that throughout my career, I’ve always been a part of, right? Understanding how to provide opportunities for people that don’t normally get those.”

With the support of Nova Southeastern University, the club plans on constructing a state-of-the-art stadium and training facility, which was once the home of the Miami Dolphins. This exciting venture is sure to elevate women’s soccer in the region and beyond.

“And the foundation at the Dolphins left is incredible. But what we’re coming and bringing this year, you guys are going to be blown away,” Graham said.

With the game of soccer on the rise, it’s going to be great to see the talented women footballers on the pitch.

