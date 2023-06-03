FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mayors of Fort Lauderdale and Las Vegas are confident about their local professional hockey teams’ chances to take home the Stanley Cup.

How confident? They’re willing to bet on it.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman took to Twitter on Friday to agree to a friendly wager.

It goes like this: if the Panthers win, Goodman will stroll through downtown Las Vegas wearing a Panthers jersey.

But if the Golden Knights emerge triumphant, Trantalis will have to wear their jersey as he walks around downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The wager aims to highlight Fort Lauderdale as a vibrant hotspot and tourist destination.

A release issued Saturday on behalf of the city reads in part, “Fort Lauderdale has been named home base and will be the heart of the Stanley Cup – housing both the media and NHL headquarters for the first time in the city’s history.”

This is the first time in 27 years that the Panthers have made it to the Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.

