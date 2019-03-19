Fort Lauderdale Commissioners continue hearing for Lockhart Stadium proposals

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City leaders continued with the hearing on Tuesday that will bring professional soccer to Fort Lauderdale.

Two groups are battling over who will be granted the abandoned, 60-year-old Lockhart stadium location.

David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF ownership group is up against FXE Football, each group hoping to deliver the right pitch to be granted access to the location.

“It’s all about the academy and the future of the kids in this great city,” said Beckham.

FXE is said to want a renovated stadium, a United Soccer League franchise, Topgolf facility and community spaces.

Beckham’s group said Inter Miami CF would play at the location for two years while Freedom Park in Miami is under construction.

He also said he wouldn’t just leave the Fort Lauderdale location once the park in Miami is built.

“We’re not coming here for just two years and then we’re going to desert this place,” said Beckham.

Inter Miami CF plans on building a new 18,000 seat stadium to include major league soccer franchise training, a youth academy as well as a community space.

Both sides promise the community leaders millions to be brought in from the more than 60 acre site renovations proposed.

