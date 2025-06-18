FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a dominating performance on home ice, The Florida Panthers took home their second consecutive Stanley Cup Tuesday night. To ring in the big win with players, fans gathered outside of the iconic Elbo Room Beach Bar on Fort Lauderdale Beach, hoping to get a glimpse of the players and the Stanley Cup.

Fans started to line up outside of the Elbo Room located at 241 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard from Tuesday night in hopes of the Fort Lauderdale venue being the hub of a one-of-a-kind celebration, and since then the crowd has only increased in size.

The Panthers have already proven that they know how to have a good time when they celebrated at the hot spot last year. Now, fans are awaiting their arrival in hopes of kicking off the celebratory weekend into high-gear, Panthers style.

Some fans got a short taste of the excitement when Alex Barkov unexpectedly stopped by in an unmarked police car around 7:00a.m. Wednesday, getting out of the vehicle with the Cup in hand. He briefly hung out with fans, even stopping for some photos and interviews.

Barkov reportedly told fans he’d be back, adding to the anticipation as many await him and his teammates arrival.

“We were walking down the street, my dad was like ‘Yo lets go get some coffee’. All of a sudden they were yelling ‘Barkov, Barkov’ so we come sprinting by and he’s outside hoisting the Cup. He comes out of the car—he comes out for like a good minute, minute-and-a-half—and then he’s taking like interviews, he keep his door open and he’s talking with the fans for a good two minutes and then he closes it. And off into oblivion. I don’t know where he went. I’m not going to lie,” said a fan.

“It was amazing. It was so cool. It was worth getting up at 4:50a.m. this morning,” said a fan.

And when 7New’s Alex Browning asked fans if they have any plans on leaving, they gave mixed reviews, some stuck between their obligations.

“No definitely not. We’re staying here. We’re definitely staying here,” said a fan.

“I unfortunately have to work at 8:30a.m. but my boyfriend will be here all day and some of my friends will be here all day. That’s why I wanted an early morning start before work,” said a fan.

The celebration won’t stop here as plans for The Panthers’ championship parade is underway. Fans are invited to join the festivities along the parade route, which will most likely roll down A1A and Riomar Street like last year.

