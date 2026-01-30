MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The world’s first all-electric motor sports series, Formula E Racing, returns to South Florida this weekend.

While the vehicles used in Formula E bear a striking resemblance to Formula 1 racecars, the sound these slightly smaller cars make is all the difference.

“Some more important things is that we are a fully electric car racing championship, world championship actually,” said Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo.

Formula E racecars are battery-powered, with enough charge to last from 45 minutes to an hour. As drivers follow the course, they can recharge their vehicle batteries. The catch in this series: no pit stops.

Racers will need that charge when they ride up on the course at the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday. This will be round three of Formula E’s season 12 championship, which features 17 total races.

Felipe Drugovich, who represents Team Andretti for Formula E, said the vehicle’s battery charge adds an extra layer of complexity to the race.

“I would say it’s more like a chess game behind the steering wheel. Every braking you do, you’re charging. But it’s also counterintuitive, you know, because the more you slow down the car, the less efficient you are,” said Drugovich.

This marks the third Miami E-Prix, with their inaugural South Florida race held in 2015 at the Biscayne Bay Street Circuit in the heart of downtown Miami, and their second visit in 2025 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Among the drivers competing is Jake Dennis, who won the 2023 series championship. He also won the first race of the 2025-2026 series championship, held in São Paulo, Brazil, in December.

“What’s so impressive about this is the acceleration, you know, we’re 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.8 seconds, whereas Formula 1 runs around 2.4, 2.5 [seconds]. For ours, you see three, four wide down the straight,” said Dennis.

Formula E officials believe there’s growing demand for a new generation of race fans. By 2030, they expect to hold 22 races across 16 different countries.

To learn more about Saturday’s race schedule, how to watch and to buy tickets, click here.

