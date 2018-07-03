Formula E: Electric racing heads back to China

(CNN) — Formula E is heading back to the country where it all began for its fifth season of electric racing.

The sixth race of next year’s all-electric championship will take place in Sanya, a city on the southern tip of China’s Hainan Island, four-and-a-half years after the first ever E-Prix was staged in Beijing.

It means there will be two Asian races in the same month next year, with the Hong Kong E-Prix taking place a fortnight before the Sanya race on March 23.

“Bringing the ABB FIA Formula E Championship back to mainland China is an important step in a key territory for the series and a market that’s instrumental to the continued development and uptake of electric vehicles globally,” said Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of the series.

“Sanya is an idyllic setting for a Formula E race — not just with the stunning views on the shores of the South China Sea — but for the ongoing efforts of Hainan in the field of electric mobility, which has led to Sanya boasting the best air quality of any city in China.”

Hainan, often referred to as the “Hawaii of China,” is renowned for its sandy beaches and clear-blue seas — an image at odds with perceptions of China as an industrial powerhouse. It’s a popular tourist destination, with 60 million people visiting the island in 2016.

New locations, new drivers

Next season’s championship will commence in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 15 — the first Formula E race ever to be held in the Middle East.

Much excitement has been generated around the new Gen2 race car that will take to city streets around the world next year. With its Batmobile-like design, many are heralding it as the race car of the future.

Felipe Massa is set to become the most decorated Formula One driver to convert to the all-electric series. An F1 veteran of 15 years with 11 grands prix victories to his name, 37-year-old Massa has signed for Venturi ahead of next season — a team co-founded by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The current Formula E season concludes with a double-header in New York on July 14 and 15.

