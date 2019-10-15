Formula 1, Hard Rock Stadium reach preliminary agreement to host race in 2021

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Formula 1 executives have come to a preliminary agreement with Stephen Ross and Hard Rock Stadium to host the race at the Miami Gardens venue in 2021.

Sean Bratches, Formula 1’s Managing Director of Commercial Operations, and Tom Garfinkel, Hard Rock Stadium’s Vice Chairman & CEO, announced the preliminary agreement on social media, Tuesday.

Garfinkel said on Twitter that organizers plan to hold the race in May 2021.

Organizers released renderings that showed the start-finish line and paddock area adjacent to the stadium. The renderings also showed a large spectator area toward the end of the lap and a map of the proposed circuit.

The length of the track, however, has not been specified.

The two organizations also released a joint statement on the agreement.

“We are thrilled to announce that Formula One and Hard Rock Stadium have reached an agreement in principle to host the first-ever Formula One Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium. With an estimated annual impact of more than $400 million and 35,000 room nights, the Formula One Miami Grand Prix will be an economic juggernaut for South Florida each and every year. We are deeply grateful to our fans, elected officials and the local tourism industry for their patience and support throughout this process. We look forward to bringing the greatest racing spectacle on the planet for the first time to one of the world’s most iconic and glamorous regions.”

The plan is now pending approval from Miami-Dade County commissioners.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.