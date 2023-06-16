CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two former stars on the University of Miami’s women’s basketball team are “calling fouls” over an article about them.

Hannah and Haley Cavinder thought the focus of the story was going to be on how they leveraged new rules from the NCAA into a money-making opportunity.

It turned out to be far from that.

Being part of the powerhouse basketball team, they went all the way to the program’s first Elite Eight this past season.

“I would have never envisioned myself in this moment, so I’m just trying to take it all in, said Haley.

The twins have had major success both on and off the court. They gained huge social media following their TikTok account, which sits at 4.5 million followers.

They’ve also been cashing in on that fame ever since the NCAA changed the rules on how student-athletes can earn money from their name, image or likeness.

Forbes reported last year that, between the dozens of endorsements, the twins have earned nearly $2 million in deals.

But that attention hasn’t all been good.

A recent sports profile was slammed for how it portrayed these young women.

Hanna Cavinder tweeted a statement responding to the article writing in part: “The subsequent article not only demeaned our athletic and business accomplishments, it furthered the narrative that hard-working, creative and driven women can only do well if they are deemed attractive.”

Fox News contributor George ‘Tyrus’ Murdoch discussed the article in question in a recent segment.

“‘Hot girls?’ What was that about? Why can you just be proud of the fact that they made it to a Division I school, number one, not an easy task,” he said. “Most people don’t get to do that, but with the new rules in NCAA, they are able to capitalize off their collegiate experience, their hard work — they are dying to train — their sacrifice.”

Back in April, the twins announced plans to leave UM to take the next step in their careers. They’ve locked down deals with big brands like the WWE, Victoria’s Secret and Boost Mobile.

