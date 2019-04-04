Former UM football player faces felony charges on 3rd arrest in 3 months

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former University of Miami football player is facing felony charges after he was arrested for the third time in three months.

Mark Walton, a running back for the Cincinnati Bengals, surrendered to police on Thursday after he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving from a car chase that occurred on March 12.

The former hurricane running back was charged with misdemeanor battery in February and is awaiting trial for a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge from January.

Walton was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018.

