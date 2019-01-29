Former UM football player arrested after allegedly dragging woman by hair

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former University of Miami football player has been arrested after he allegedly dragged a woman out of her apartment by her hair.

According to the victim, the incident occurred on Jan. 19 when Sunny Vincent Odogwu pulled the fire alarm to her apartment building.

When she went outside of her apartment, Odogwu walked up to her, grabbed her face, tried to kiss her and forced her back into her apartment.

Inside, Police officials said, he caused around $600 worth of damage.

When the victim tried to get away, Odogwu allegedly grabbed her by her hair and dragged her to an electrical room.

He then put the victim in a headlock between his legs and continued to pull her hair.

The victim was able to escape to safety when she ran to a nearby neighbor in the hallway.

Odogwu later turned himself in to the Miami Police Central Station on Monday where he was taken into custody.

He appeared in bond court Tuesday morning and was issued a $58,000 bond and placed on house arrest.

Odogwu played for UM’s football team on the offensive line.

