Former UM coach Mark Richt suffers heart attack

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Former University of Miami football coach Mark Richt has suffered a heart attack.

Richt, a college football analyst for ACC Network and ESPN, took to Twitter late Monday morning to ensure his followers that he has survived the cardiovascular event and is doing fine.

“I am assuming word travels fast, so I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine,” Richt wrote. “As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven, but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week.”

I am assuming word travels fast. So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine. As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week. — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) October 21, 2019

Richt was the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes until his retirement in 2018.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.