PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WSVN) — A holiday run-in from two decades ago showed that everyone can learn a lesson from the most unexpected encounters.

Now a reunion two decades in the making resulted in a more cordial run-in than the first time.

On Christmas Eve 2005, former Steelers linebacker James Harrison slammed Cleveland Browns fan Nathan Mallett to the ground after a little too much liquid courage and Christmas cheer in the stands led him to run onto the field.

“So we got over there, ran into some other guys, they were dressed as elves and things,” said Mallett. “We just kept going; we got in there, and once we got in there, I was in no shape to be anywhere at that point.”

Harrison stopped Mallett with a wrestling-style tackle, and Mallett was eventually slammed by a judge following the incident.

Fast forward a couple decades, and this time around, the men’s rematch looks a lot different, with no flags or handcuffs this time around.

“Sober?” asked Harrison.

“Yeah,” said Mallett.

“OK. Congratulations,” said Harrison

“Thank you, I appreciate it,” said Mallett.

“Yeah, that’s nice, that’s good,” said Harrison.

“I get in too much trouble with it,” said Mallett.

“Yeah,” said Harrison.

“It makes me do things I otherwise wouldn’t be trying to do,” said Mallett.

Mallett told Harrison, that what felt like a hit at the time ended up being a wake-up call.

“I’m thrilled that you did that. That’s the kind of players I want; I like that, flat out like, not on my watch,” said Mallet.

“It was an opportunity I couldn’t miss,” said Harrison.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette organized the reunion dinner. Mallett said he has been sober 16 years now.

