MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As Thanksgiving approaches, former St. Thomas Aquinas and now Alabama football star, Dallas Turner, made sure people in Miami Gardens had something special to eat this week.

Turner’s family and Drew Rosenhaus lent a helping hand at at the Flat Tops Forever Barbershop in Miami Gardens, Tuesday.

Even though he is still at school, Tuner had to make sure to help spice up Thanksgiving for the community that helped raise him.

“Dallas has been a part of our life at this barbershop, he grew up at the barbershop and he’s very familiar with the neighborhood,” said Devon Tuner, Dallas’ father. “He plays for the Ravens, so it’s a real special for him to kinda come back and be able to gave back to the community as he sees, as he ascending in college and becoming an adult, it’s a part of who he is.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.