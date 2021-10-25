(WSVN) - South Florida is known for producing great football players. One player had all the talent of some of the best, but couldn’t keep out of trouble.

Willie Williams was nicknamed “Da Predator” at Monsignor Edward Pace High School and Carol City. His nickname alone sent fear through opposing teams’ huddle on his way to being one of the greatest linebackers ever, however, a few life hiccups hindered him.

Williams’ high school stats were so unreal, you had to double-check to see if they were correct.

He had all the makings of being the best defensive player to ever come out of Miami-Dade County.

Unfortunately, immaturity and bad decisions led to multiple arrests, never allowing his star to shine.

“It was always about the crowd, the hype, ‘I’m finna go out,'” said Williams. “Like, we was in the clubs 16 years old, 15 years old, bottles in sections, like it was so crazy where I felt like I made it before I made it.”

After spending time in prison, 37-year-old Williams has finally found his purpose and focus in life as a coach, personal trainer and mentor.

“Maybe it wasn’t meant for me to make it to the NFL, maybe that wasn’t meant,” Williams said. “This my calling because I felt so good giving back. I wanted to. I was searching. I was searching and the knowledge I have that I can instill in these kids is crazy because I done went through everything you gonna go through.”

The young boys he coaches show appreciation for what Williams brings to the gridiron.

“He’s a really good coach and he’s also, like, good older brother to me,” said Lee Prince Jr.

Like any true family member, Williams is making sure to sway his young athletes from all the troubles that found him.

“I let them know my background, I let them know I got locked up this many times. I let them know the struggle because maybe one or two of them might need to hear that,” Williams said. “Maybe one or two of them are going through the same thing, so for them to hear from me being their coach, I can lead them. I got the answers.”

The third highest ranked signee in the history of the University of Miami football program, Williams shows that same tenacity in how he trains his clients in his gym.

“The way he used to beat them boys up on the field, that’s how he beat us up in this gym,” said Tiayan Dennison. “I used to be 323 pounds. I’m 42, I’ll be 43 in a couple of days, and he got me looking right.”

“Even though I’m not in the NFL, even though I don’t got millions, I feel like I got it, cause I’m happy,” Williams said. “Every day, I wake up happy to go to work.”

Despite being content with his current good fortune, Williams is human and at times thinks to himself, what could have been.

“I always dwell on it, you know, and you not supposed to dwell on your past or where we think we should be,” he said. “It’s one of those things I just accepted. If I would’ve made it, of course, I would’ve said I’d be unstoppable. That’s how my mindset is set up.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.