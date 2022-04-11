(WSVN) - One former South Florida pro has gone from being a superhero on the field on Sundays to being a superhero on Tuesdays in the community.

Major Wright was a hard-hitting safety who played in the NFL for six seasons.

After the South Florida pro hit some hard times financially, and not being able to get back into the league, an unlikely encounter gave Wright a major lease on life.

“The first time I ever done my recognized good deed, it was a guy, a homeless guy laying on the ground,” Wright said. “I gave him, you know, the little bit of money that I did have to get an I.D., and after that day, I felt like God giving me powers. I felt like God just, like, re-birthed me and I wanted that feeling every Tuesday.”

The joy of doing a good deed inspired Wright to morph himself into a modern-day superhero.

He even wrote his own comic book.

“Mr. GDT goes out in the community every Tuesday and he activates his powers by doing good deeds,” Wright said. “Right now, Mr. GDT is on a mission to build a community to get people to understand the value of good deeds, and how important it is to show people love.”

The power behind the GDT crusade is paying it forward.

“Every good deed that Mr. GDT does, something good happens in his life,” Wright said to a room full of students.

This is a major reason why Wright wants to touch every community he’s been part of throughout his football journey.

“I grew up hating writing and I hated reading,” Wright said. “Now, to a point where now I read everyday and everyday I write. It’s all, like, therapeutic. I get joy to see people hear my stories and get excited about it, so it makes me want more and more. It’s just like football, so the same energy I have towards football, I’m just using that drive to now give back to the kids.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.