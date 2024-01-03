HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A former boxer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a truck from a dealership in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, the incident happened at Haims Motors dealership along the 2800 block of North State Road 7.

An employee of the dealership told detectives that a woman came up to him and said she had left her cellphone inside the truck that was recently repossessed by the dealership. The employee grabbed the keys of the black Dodge Ram to help the woman get the cellphone.

That’s when, the employee said, Jarrell Miller grabbed him from behind, placed him in a chokehold and demanded the keys.

The victim said Miller, 35, slammed him to the ground and then grabbed the keys and fled in the truck.

Police said Miller did not know that the truck had a tracker inside, prompting detectives to locate the truck and arrest Miller in the area of Griffin Road.

Miller appeared in bond court on Wednesday where he was charged with carjacking without a weapon and burglary with assault.

In court, prosecutors argued Miller planned the attack.

“It would appear that Mr. Miller, he knew what the plan was going to this business to get his car back, it would appear, by any means,” a prosecutor said.

Miller’s lawyers said there wasn’t enough probable cause for the two charges against him.

“I think, at best, the state would have here a grand theft and a misdemeanor battery instead of those two charges that have been presented toward today,” said a defense attorney.

But the judge overseeing the hearing disagreed, saying the court does find probable cause to the two charges.

“Taking into account the allegations in the probable cause affidavit, the level of force that was used, as well as the manner in which the offense took place, the court does find probable cause as to both counts,” the judge said.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Miller remains behind bars at the Broward County Jail.

