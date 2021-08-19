MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in the decade-and-a-half-old cold case of a Miami Hurricanes football player.

Miami-Dade Police have confirmed that 35-year-old Rashaun Jones has been taken into custody for the 2006 murder of Bryan Pata.

MURDER CASE SOLVED – Segment 4

MDPD Homicide detectives, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, have arrested Rashaun Jones in connection to the 2006 murder of Bryan Pata. Thank you investigators for helping us bring justice to the family. pic.twitter.com/s8QoyHVf96 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 19, 2021

Pata was shot and killed outside his Kendall apartment complex on Nov. 6, 2006.

According to the Miami Herald, Jones was a former UM defensive back and had been a suspect in the case.

Police said Jones was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals.

