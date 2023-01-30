MIAMI (WSVN) - The Pouncey brothers, who are best known for their football days, are now pouncing into a business venture that they hope will ferment big returns.

Maurkice Pouncey and Mike Pouncey have a new passion in the liquor game.

“It’s something that me and him always envisioned when we were done playing football, it was going to be our next thing,” Mike said. “We decided we were going to be businessmen. For this to come into fruition, and us be a part of something that so special down here in the City of Miami, we’re just proud.”

Holding a ribbon cutting at the first of its kind, Tropical Distillers became official Friday night in Allapattah.

The former NFL stars and Florida Gators are making sure to make the same approach that they had on the football field to business.

“Trust me, just like football you got to wake up every single day,” Maurkice said. “It’s a grind, it’s a hussle, you got to go out and meet people. You gotta get out there and put in the leg work, You gotta build a great team.”

There’s nothing like being in business with someone you can trust, especially doing it in a city named after the twins’ college alma mater.

“Allapattah actually stands for gator,” Mike said. ” So that’s a cool thing that we have with our agave.”

You add that with joining forces with some of South Florida’s business heavy hitters, the Pouncey’s plan on chomping up the corporate ladder.

“These guys are passionate about this, they really are,” said Buzzy Sklar, CEO of Tropical Distillers. “It’s amazing, and they’re out there doing the things they need to do to really get this brand to where it needs to be, so I love them like they’re my brothers. They say I’m the third twin that came out last, that’s why I’m so short.”

As investors and working partners, the now slender, former offensive lineman are making sure to have an active role in the distillery, as well as producing some of the best craft spirits in the world, which includes their very own signature whisky, appropriately named after the twins.

“After all the hard work we did putting in for football, and now to be able to call ourselves entrepreneurs, and being able to pass on generation to our kids,” Maurkice said.

“I’m proud to say that we are a part of something that’s Florida grown, home grown, and we’ve been Floridians our whole life, that’s all we can envision in ourselves,” Mike said.

