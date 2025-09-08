(WSVN) - A SoFlo pro, and a four-time Pro Bowler where he played 10 of his 11 seasons for the Colts. 7sports’ Donovan Campbell is joined by former FIU and Miami Springs High star T.Y. Hilton, ahead of his induction to the FIU Hall of Fame.

Donovan Campbell: “I’m here with my man T.Y. Hilton. Just a couple Panthers hanging out. What’s going on, big dog? “

T.Y. Hilton: “What’s good? What’s good? How you doing?”

Donovan Campbell: “I gotta ask you, man. How’s retirement been going for you?”

T.Y Hilton: “Oh retirement’s going great, man. Just living the life, coaching kids at Gwen Cherry, enjoying my son. He plays for them as well, and just watching my daughter play some volleyball and my oldest playing at Wisconsin. So it’s been great. Retirement is awesome.”

Donovan Campbell: “I gotta ask you, do you miss hitting that gridiron? Especially after seeing, you know, the Colts take on the Dolphins Sunday. I mean, how strange things work out, huh? You’re here with me and the team that you played for previously played your hometown team. Who are you rooting for and why?

T.Y. Hilton: “I’m always going for the Colts, you know what I’m saying? Special, special years I had there, nine straight years, incredible years and just watching those guys play, some of my old teammates. It meant a lot, you know, do I miss it? No. But just watching them play, fly around and be able to beat the Dolphins. It was amazing.”

Donovan Campbell: “Well, the reason why you’re here come Friday, you’ll be the first ever football player inducted into the FIU Hall of Fame. How much does that mean to you?”

T.Y. Hilton: “Oh, man, it means a lot, man, you know, all the hard work I put in over the years and just being able to be accomplished, you know, and be rewarded for it. You know, it makes the journey that much more sweeter. And being from here, being the first football player inducted, man, it’s special. Words can’t explain, you know. How it feels?”

Donovan Campbell: “So check this out with four Pro Bowl selections and leading the NFL receiving in 2016 what’s the legacy you hope to leave, you know for yourself?”

T.Y. Hilton: “Just a guy that constantly worked you know especially in practice man I treated practice every day like it was a game and come Saturdays come Sundays come Monday nights, I just like the hard work you know speaks out so that made it easier for me on game days you know once you put in the hard work you’re destined to be great on Sundays and so that’s all I wanted to be. For those that watch me, they know that I was a guy that always put in the hard work. That’s all I believe. My family, my parents, they always taught me just put in the hard work. You put in the hard work of the show, and that’s all I did was grind.”

Donovan Campbell: “Alright, every NFL wide receiver always had that signature touchdown celebration. Yours was pretty unique, you remember it? Can you throw up one of those for us one time?

T.Y. Hilton: “Oh, absolutely. I love that. T, Y. So that was my specialty. So when guys seen that, I was in the end zone. So it was kind of great.”

Donovan Campbell: And then lastly, you know, what do you expect Friday to be like? Do you feel like you’re going to get emotional? You know, when they, well, actually, I’m the one who’s going to be introducing you. Do you think you’re going to be a little emotional when that all happens, knowing that you’re the first one to do it at FIU?

T.Y. Hilton: “I think so. I’m a feelings guy. So it’s going to be tough. Hopefully I can talk because, you know. I’m probably gonna be crying so hopefully I can settle down and start talking but it’s just all the hard work man you know all the sacrifice that you put in man and you better better show it you know it’s gonna be special so I look forward to it whatever happens happens you know is it whatever God want me to do I’m gonna do so if you want me to cry I’m gonna cry and then settle down and get my speech so I look forward to Friday should be special and let’s go.”

Donovan Campbell: “Well deserved man, appreciate the time and before we go we got to do one thing paws up you have to that paws up one more time.”

The hall of fame induction ceremonies will take place from Sep. 12-13.

