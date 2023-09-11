MIAMI (WSVN) - Sunday marked Suicide Prevention Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of mental health and suicide prevention. In honor of this day, the efforts of Robert Bailey, a former prep star in Miami and NFL veteran, were highlighted in an interview.

Bailey’s journey from a successful NFL career to becoming a leading agent at Rosenhaus Sports took a turn when his daughter, Kennedy Bailey, tragically passed away last year. In her memory, he and fellow sports agent Drew Rosenhaus are collaborating on a foundation event, the Kennedy Kids Foundation Inaugural 5K run, focused on suicide awareness and mental health.

Kennedy Kids Foundation is set to host the 5K run in Miami Shores on Sunday, September 17. The event aims to engage families, teenagers, and the community at large in a meaningful conversation about mental health, social media’s impact, and the importance of addressing depression. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m., with the 5K race starting at 7:30 a.m.

In a heartfelt interview, Bailey emphasized the importance of recognizing signs of mental health struggles in young people.

“Kids tend to be sad. They tend to stay away from the dinner table, they come in and go straight to their room, they get on social media, and they kind of isolate themselves from the family,” he said.

He urged parents to ask tough questions and seek help when needed.

Reflecting on the past 12 months since Kennedy’s passing, Bailey expressed gratitude for the immense support he and his family have received from the community. He underlined the importance of preventing similar tragedies and encouraged those seeking more information to visit the Kennedy Kids website, where people can access valuable resources and stay informed about the organization’s programs.

The Kennedy Kids Foundation’s mission extends beyond the event, with a commitment to spreading awareness, providing support, and ultimately preventing other families from enduring the pain and loss that Bailey’s family has experienced.

Anyone interested in signing up for the 5K run in support of the Kennedy Kids Foundation is encouraged to click the link here for more information.

