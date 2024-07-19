FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor was charged in Florida with failing to update his address on the state’s sex offender registry, according to court records.

The former New York Giants linebacker turned himself in to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and was released with no bail. He pleaded not guilty on the third-degree felony charge, according to court records. It’s the second time he’s been charged with the offence. In 2021 he blamed a divorce for not updating authorities about an address change.

Taylor pleaded guilty in New York in 2011 to misdemeanor sexual misconduct charges. He was sentenced to six years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Taylor spent his entire 13-season career with the New York Giants and helped the team win Super Bowl titles in 1987 and 1991.

