BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - More Americans continue to flee Haiti and return to South Florida.

A crowd cheered a Florida family after they touched down in Boca Raton, Saturday evening.

Former NFL player Jack Brewer partnered with The GEO Group to help evacuate families from the violence in Haiti.

Brewer said this was personal for him, and he had to be extra cautious when he was helping the evacuation.

“They’re our neighbors. They’re our fellow Americans,” he said. “You know, it’s really sad being in a nation and just watching people who are under gunfire. I mean, these people were living in war conditions; they were literally laying on the floors every day.”

In recent weeks, gangs have taken over the capital of Port-au-Prince, targeting police stations, the main airport that is now closed, and prisons. They’ve reportedly released thousands of inmates.

The Jack Brewer Foundation has helped to evacuate nearly 100 Americans.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.