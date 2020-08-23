Former NFL star Brown takes part in backpack giveaway amid back-to-school events

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - While students prepare for online learning because of COVID-19, South Florida communities are helping get them ready, in one particular case with a little help from a former NFL star.

Families lined up for blocks at Gwen Cherry Park in Northwest Miami-Dade to take part in a drive-thru backpack distribution, Saturday morning.

Volunteers filled the book bags with supplies to help students who need them the most.

Participants expressed their gratitude from inside their cars.

“Thank you so much! We really appreciate it for the kids,” said a woman wearing a pink face mask.

“Everything is a blessing,” said a man.

It was a similar sight in Broward at the Roe Fulkerson Masonic Lodge in Hollywood.

“Enjoy,” said a volunteer after giving a backpack to a passenger in a minivan.

Among the volunteers at Gwen Cherry Park was former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

“I was grateful that we could come out here today and give back and see a great response in our community,” he said.

A lucky few found something extra special inside their backpacks to start off the school year.

“To see the kids’ reaction for a new laptop, that’s what it’s about: making kids’ faces smile in the pandemic,” said Brown. “That’s what we’re here to do.”

Participants said they were thrilled by the celebrity encounter — and their new computers.

“It was super fun,” said a boy.

“That was exciting. I feel like I’m lucky,” said a woman.

“We knew a lot of the kids are going to be working online, and some of them don’t have [computers],” said radio personality Papa Keith, “so I think this year was very special, it’s very different.”

Online classes in Miami-Dade County schools are set to start Aug. 31.

