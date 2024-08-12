NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Born and raised in South Florida, former Miami Northwestern high school football star, Teddy Bridgewater is returning to his alma mater as their new head coach after retiring from the NFL this past season.

“It’s a great feeling man. I’m excited, you talk about 14 years ago I was running on the same practice field taking orders from coach Billy Rolle. And now I get to come back and I’m the guy in charge and I’m excited for this group of Bulls,” said Bridgewater.

Bridgewater dominated the West from 2008 to 2010. He went on to have a successful college career at the University of Louisville which got Bridgewater drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014.

Now, less than a year from ending his 10-year NFL career, Bridgewater has been hired by his alma mater to become the Bulls’ head football coach.

“These other guys see that I am so freshly removed from the NFL that no matter what I say it’s gold,” said Bridgewater. “Right now it’s a great group who look at me as a mentor, as a big brother. Like you said just a couple months ago, I was on the Detroit Lions roster and coming down on Mondays and seeing these guys practice. And now I get to coach them, it’s a full circle moment.”

Taking over a program that has been among the best in the nation, which includes eight state titles, last season Miami Northwestern found themselves with a 4 and 6 record while missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

Something the 31-year-old former Dolphin plans to change immediately.

“Yeah, that’s the ultimate goal. I am here to win football games and build young men who win in life,” said Bridgewater.

While this marks Bridgewater’s rookie season as a head coach, he’s spent years mentoring young athletes. His extensive experience as an NFL quarterback has earned him the respect and admiration of his players, who eagerly absorb his insights and wisdom.

“Honestly it’s the purest form of football to me, I feel, because you talk about kids who just have no clue, no clue to what’s out there for them. And they all have the ultimate goal in mind to make it to the NFL, but I am here to just break the news to them that everyone won’t go to the NFL,” he said.

By staying authentic with his players and establishing himself firmly at 1100 NW 71st Street, Bridgewater is creating a strong connection to his Liberty City community ensuring his local Bulls stay grounded in their own stable.

“Yeah, it’s definitely a great feeling knowing that guys want to stay put and play for Teddy Bridgewater, but also I’m teaching them what it means to be a Bull. I’m teaching them the tradition of Miami Northwestern, and the more they learn that, the less it becomes about Teddy Bridgewater,” he said.

Community members will get to see Coach Teddy Bridgewater on the sidelines when Miami Northwestern opens up the season against Palmetto on Saturday.

