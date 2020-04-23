Former NFL player helps throw socially distant birthday party for mother in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A former NFL player has helped throw a surprise birthday party for his quarantined mother in Pembroke Pines while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

During the coronavirus pandemic, birthday celebrations have had to get more creative, but for Naomi Smith, who turned 79 Thursday, they are no less meaningful.

“Thank you all so much,” she said from her front porch. “What a nice surprise, thank you!”

Family and friends gathered outside her Pembroke Pines home, assisted by Miami Gardens Police, to celebrate her life while by protecting it.

Those who participated in the birthday bash said Smith, who raised five children on her own after her husband, Rudolf, was killed in 1973, is phenomenal.

“Everyone she meets, she becomes their mother, their grandmother,” daughter Julia Hudson said.

“Going on field trips, coming to our classes,” granddaughter Jessica Bozeman said.

“One word to describe my mom is pure love,” son Wayne Smith said.

Vulnerable to the virus, Smith has not left her home since March 10.

One of her children is Darrin Smith, a University of Miami Hall of Fame member and a graduate of Miami Norland Senior High School. He played in the NFL for 12 years and won two Super Bowl rings with the Dallas Cowboys.

The distance is not too much for Darrin. He’s always felt her love, even if from miles away.

“A lot of it is preexisting situations, so it’s hard for us, so you gotta think just safety,” Darrin said. “Having her as an example has helped me to be a better father, better parent, better husband. Our priority is her health and her safety. Us being able to have her here and being able to celebrate this 79th birthday is just a blessing. As one of the signs say, she’s 79 and still fine, so we just appreciate that.”

Thursday will be a day she will never forget.

“My telephone has been ringing all day long,” she said. “This has been such a wonderful birthday. Thank you, Father.”

Smith said they normally go out to dinner for her birthday, but the celebration outside her house was something else.

