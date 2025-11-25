SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former NBA player Rick Fox announced he will run for a legislative seat in the Bahamas in next year’s general election.

His candidacy comes as the archipelago struggles with high-profile corruption cases, an influx of people entering the country illegally and ongoing recovery from Hurricane Dorian, a devastating Category 5 storm that hit in September 2019.

Fox made the announcement Monday on Facebook.

“You’ve shared that you want more transparency, a modern economy that prioritizes affordability and security, and a country where opportunity is our reality, not just a promise,” he wrote.

Fox is a three-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2015, he co-founded Echo Fox and purchased a franchise spot in the North America League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), part of the world’s highest-profile esports circuit. He has since left the organization.

Fox was born in Toronto to a Canadian mother and a Bahamian father and grew up in the Bahamas.

