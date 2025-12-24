(WSVN) - Former NBA All-Star Ben Simmons is making a jump from hoops to the ocean.

Simmons has put a pause on his professional basketball comeback to pursue a career in pro fishing.

The three-time All-Star now leads the South Florida Sails in the Sport Fishing Championship, which Simmons calls “the F1 of fishing,” competing in tournaments for marlin and sailfish.

