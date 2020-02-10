Former MLB player Ed Rose helps young baseball players on and off the field

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Evaluating a good hitting coach can be tricky, but there are many young baseball players and parents who know a hidden gem in Weston.

Former Major League Baseball player Ed Rose is referred to as the guy who knows a thing or two about developing a mean swing.

He’s traveled around the world, but now works as the athletic director at Weston Christian Academy.

“He’s one of the best baseball coaches in South Florida, no doubt about it,” said Weston Athletic League Ed Daniels.

Rose is known to not only help players with their swing, but in life.

“My boys are with him because of the times he’s sat down on a bucket and talked to ’em about growing up and the things they need to do to grow from boys to men,” said Daniels.

Baseball is a family affair, as he also opened the B.E.S.T. Academy with his son in his wife’s homeland Jamaica.

The clinic’s name is even inspired by his family: his son Bradley, himself, his wife Sharon and daughter Trina.

“I have always liked working with children, I mean, even coming out of high school,” said Rose. “I’ve been blessed with the gifts and talent that I have, not only as an athlete, but as a teacher.”

Rose, a devout Christian, even dedicates his Sundays to working with hitters of all ages.

“He’s just so dedicated and he really cares about all the players,” said Jennifer Knight, mother of a Little League player. “He loves them and really wants them to do [their] best.”

Baseball is all about hitting the ball in the sweet spot, and coach Rose is helping South Florida youth do just that.

“As a teacher, I’ve been able to do that transition from Tee-ball to Little League, to the Babe Ruth area all the way through high school and college,” said Rose.

“You can see that huge impact he changed on my hitting and my swing, and just overall better person too,” said Weston Christian Academy second baseman David Daniels.

His keen eye was even able to spot something in former major league player Manny Ramirez’s swing, which helped him get his groove back.

“I put my hand on Manny’s shoulder and I said, ‘Manny, just bring your shoulder down just a little bit,’ and once he brought it down, he looked at me and he went, ‘Oh, I get that feeling. I could feel it,'” said Rose. “For me to help Manny Ramirez, that was a blessing for me and that he felt that I could help him in just that short period of time.”

Coach Rose said the best way to help kids learn is to understand them.

“Anyone could put a hat on their head and call themselves a coach, but really and truly, you’re working with the youth. You have to understand the psychology of the youth,” said Rose.

