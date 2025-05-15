BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Former Major League Baseball player Rafael Furcal was arrested in Broward County and is facing two felony charges stemming from an incident that occurred earlier in the week, according to online records.

Furcal, 46, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and launching a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft, according to arrest records.

The incident reportedly took place Monday, though further details have not yet been released.

Furcal, a resident of Weston, turned himself into the Broward County Jail on Wednesday, records show. He was no longer listed in active BSO inmate records Thursday afternoon.

The former shortstop played 14 seasons in the majors, including stints with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and one season with the Miami Marlins in 2014.

He was a three-time All-Star, the 2000 National League Rookie of the Year, and a World Series champion with the Cardinals in 2011.

Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding Furcal’s arrest.

