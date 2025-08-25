MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s Miami versus Notre Dame, and who better to talk about the grudge match than the guys who lived it? Lamar Thomas and Randall Hill.

“When I hear the whole convict versus catholic thing, I cringe now as an older gentleman, as a younger guy, I really didn’t care,” said Thomas.

And while maturity snuck in for LT reminiscing about his college glory days, especially when talking Notre Dame will never fade.

“It’s a big game, I mean, it’s always been a big game, it’s like blue bloods, you know, I can tell you this when I hear Notre Dame, I think of a couple things I think of first of all, the 88 game, the fight in the tunnel,” said Thomas.

Nothing says tradition like throwing hands with your enemy to set the tone of a ballgame.

We walked through their warming up, through their pregame rituals, and then we stopped, turned around and looked at them like, okay now what you wanna do we from Miami 305, that’s how we roll,” said Hill.

Who could forget where under Howard Schnellenberger and Jimmy Johnson Miami didn’t just play football, “The U” embraced the rebellious energy of SoFlo, creating a bad boy brand that made South Florida proud, and everyone else furious.

“What is going on in college football right now and even the NFL, some people call it swagger, I just call it being the best,” said Hill.

It’s evident this rivalry runs deep, and for the former canes, one word sums up their hatred for players from South Bend.

“That golden dome helmet, I wish I could scrape the paint off that [explicit] the arrogance, and who do you hell do you think you are Notre Dame type of people?” said Thomas.

“It’s always going to be heated, it’s always going to be hot, I usually don’t go to games, I’m going to this one,” said Hill.

