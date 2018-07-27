Former Miami Hurricanes football player Tyrone Moss dies

MIAMI (WSVN) - Former Miami Hurricanes star and South Florida native Tyrone Moss passed away Thursday night.

The news was confirmed by Moss’s former Blanche Ely High School coach Steve Davis.

Moss led the Pompano Beach High School to a state title, before going on to break rushing records at the University of Miami.

His exact cause of death is still unknown, though Davis said Moss had been dealing with an unspecified illness or medical condition.

