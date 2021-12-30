MIAMI (WSVN) - Former Miami Heat fan favorite Mario Chalmers is back, according to his agent.

Chalmers reportedly agreed to a 10-day contract to rejoin the Heat.

He recently played in Ice Cube’s Big3 League that led to the 35-year-old’s comeback.

Chalmers signed with a G-league team just two weeks ago after playing in Puerto Rico earlier this season.

His agent said Chalmers is flying to Houston to join the team.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.