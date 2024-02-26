(WSVN) - Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder has been quite busy since retiring and has worn many hats. From sports talk radio host to a popular podcast The Pivot, and now comedian.

Crowder joined 7News’ Donovan Campbell to discuss his upcoming comedy show “Channing Croweder: Unacceptable.”

Channing Crowder: “Man, March 3rd, 6:00 p.m. at the Dania Improv. Daniaimprove.com the website. Go get your tickets. It’s just fun, you know me. I’ve been telling stories, I’ve been laughing, we laugh together all the time. And then actually, Desi Banks. Desi Banks, Chris Spencer, Lil Duvall, some of my buddies were like, ‘Bro, you funny, but you’re not really that funny if you ain’t making money off of it.’ So that’s what encouraged me to get out there and do it, and I’m excited to see it. That has come out. Anybody that doesn’t know my comedy, that’s why I named it ‘Unacceptable,’ because it is very unacceptable. But it’s funny. It’s what everybody thinks but won’t say, and that’s kind of my personality. But it’s also what people want.”

Donovan Campbell: “But it doesn’t stop there. You also got your own seasoning, ‘Crowder Powder.’ Really? How’d that all come about?”

Channing Crowder: “Well, I cook all the time, bro. My wife, Asia, she really encouraged all this stuff. And the Crowder Powder, I just kind of mastered. I figured out what people want on their food, and I mastered how to season.”

Donovan Campbell: “All right, I got to ask you, since 2010, is it safe to say you’re a lot more popular now doing all the things you’re doing than when you were a player?”

Channing Crowder: “The demographic really dropped down. It would always be old dudes that love football. Now, the little kids run up on me at at the airport, D.C. ‘You’re the TikTok guy.’ It got to me at first. I’m like, ‘No, I’m an All-American linebacker.’ Like, when it got to me at first, but now I understand it. To your question, I’m 1,000 times more popular now than when I played.”

Donovan Campbell: “All right, how do you balance, you know, that on and off switch? Because when you hit the stage, majority of your jokes are not appropriate for non-mature ears.”

Channing Crowder: “It’s tough, but the people that know me, know. Like, you came to the first show, I appreciate it. And the people that know me, know how I talk, and they know me, my language. They know that I’m pulling back right now to sit up here with you. But it’s that mid ground where even my kids now, speaking about social media, they’ve seen clips of my shows, they’ve seen clips of The Pivot, and they’re like, ‘Oh, daddy, we’re not allowed to say those words,’ and stuff like that. But the balance really is, like, to be honest, it’s real. Like, this is how real humans talk. This is how real dudes sit on the back porch.”

Donovan Campbell: “Is there a joke you ever cracked in a former teammate who still is mad at you today about what you said about him?”

Channing Crowder: “Um, JT used to get mad about the Skeletor stuff. Jason Taylor, he used to get mad about when I called him Skeletor all the time because he got that big forehead. JT used to at first. Now, I think he came around to it.”

Donovan Campbell: “I can’t believe I’m actually going to do this to myself. Lastly, every good comedian always has jokes. They always want to crack on the fly. So now that you’re here in studio, how would you crack on myself and Josh, and Mike DiPasquale and whatnot?”

Channing Crowder: “So Mike, 72 years old, is still lifting weights. Mike want to power clean with the thick leather belt on? Mike, get your old tail off of that wood. Mike’s crazy. You ain’t got no facial hair. You could be a grown man with no facial hair.”

Donovan Campbell: “It’s called a razor, but OK.”

Channing Crowder: “We know you got it just for men in your hair. It’s OK, though. Mike, where’d they find the socks? Next time that you want to lift them weights with that little belt on.”

Donovan Campbell: “This is great. Channing Crowder. Guys, make sure you check ’em out next Sunday, 6:00 p.m. at the Dania Beach Improv. Channing, thank you so much.”

Channing Crowder: “Appreciate it”

Donovan Campbell: “That was funny.”

